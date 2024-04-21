Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,391 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,970,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,970,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,890 shares of company stock worth $33,617,027 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.77. 33,787,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,269,370. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a PE ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.95 and its 200 day moving average is $86.80. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $130.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

