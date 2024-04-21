Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortune 45 LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,413,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,898. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

