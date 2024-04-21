Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 128.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned about 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDB. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,207,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,114,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 202,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Stewardship LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 194,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDB traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.31. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1-year low of $52.39 and a 1-year high of $66.32.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

