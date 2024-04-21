Sapphire (SAPP) Price Up 75.4% This Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $8.79 million and approximately $4,734.40 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 75.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.85 or 0.04852584 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00057113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00023599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009480 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00013338 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,722,708,402 coins and its circulating supply is 1,702,078,979 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

"

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

