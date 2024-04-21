ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $694,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.85. 1,303,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,071. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.18 and a 200 day moving average of $170.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $243.52.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ResMed from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.20.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

