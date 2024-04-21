QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Lifted by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $157.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.89. The company has a market cap of $175.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $1,291,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,728 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

