Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $13,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 16.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 615.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 16,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.38. The company had a trading volume of 737,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.49. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $312.25.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.