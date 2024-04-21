Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Announces Earnings Results

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.490-6.550 EPS.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Shares of PG opened at $158.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $372.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $163.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Read More
