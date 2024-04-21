PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share.
PPG Industries Stock Performance
Shares of PPG opened at $130.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89.
PPG Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 43.92%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PPG
Insider Transactions at PPG Industries
In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.
PPG Industries Company Profile
PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PPG Industries
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.