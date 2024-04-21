PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Position Cut by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 588.5% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on PPG

PPG Industries Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $130.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.36 and its 200-day moving average is $138.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.