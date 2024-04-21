Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $93.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $100.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.04.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

