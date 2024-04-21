OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.20. The company had a trading volume of 23,185,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,281,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $144.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.64.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.94.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

