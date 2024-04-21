OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 5,882 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd decreased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned about 0.27% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QAI. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,850,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 123,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 69,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QAI remained flat at $30.40 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,887. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.36.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

