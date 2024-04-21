OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 20,775 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd decreased its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,775 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned 0.06% of EPR Properties worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 39,714 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at $1,861,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at $1,165,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 52.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,996,000 after acquiring an additional 38,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPR. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities lowered EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.05.

EPR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $40.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,045. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.65. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 173.60%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

