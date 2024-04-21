OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,553 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,852,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,351,000 after acquiring an additional 649,553 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,878,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,439,000 after buying an additional 350,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,181,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,757,000 after buying an additional 448,884 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of RPV stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.24. 126,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,563. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.62. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.69 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.