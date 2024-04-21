OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,436,543,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 97.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,538,000 after buying an additional 20,362,295 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,071.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,150,000 after buying an additional 12,880,492 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.53.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.97. 56,273,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,086,852. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $291.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

