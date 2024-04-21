OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Raises Position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned 0.08% of Squarespace worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 124.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,015,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,235,000 after buying an additional 3,894,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 56.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,392,000 after buying an additional 1,313,755 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter worth $27,254,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Squarespace by 38.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,117,000 after acquiring an additional 956,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Squarespace by 1,608.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 526,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,714,000 after acquiring an additional 495,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 47,247 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $1,778,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 604,133 shares in the company, valued at $22,745,607.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 66,420 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $2,149,351.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,521,896 shares in the company, valued at $113,968,554.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 47,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $1,778,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 604,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,745,607.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 401,032 shares of company stock worth $13,576,924. Insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SQSP. Citigroup increased their target price on Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Squarespace from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Squarespace from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

SQSP traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $34.49. The company had a trading volume of 634,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,088. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -689.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Squarespace’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

