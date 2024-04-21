OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,151,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,938,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,494. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2705 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.