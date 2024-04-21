OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Increases Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,740 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 4.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 2.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SITC. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

SITE Centers Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE SITC traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $13.65. 1,383,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.58. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $14.71.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.66. SITE Centers had a net margin of 49.25% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITE Centers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Articles

