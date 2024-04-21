OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,045,000 after purchasing an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 18.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after acquiring an additional 57,170 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $661,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,037,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The company has a market capitalization of $166.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.