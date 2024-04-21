OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $4.15 Million Holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in POSCO were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in POSCO during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in POSCO during the third quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in POSCO by 56.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in POSCO during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in POSCO by 187.5% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

POSCO Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE PKX traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $70.59. 73,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.21 and its 200 day moving average is $84.80. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.42 and a 52 week high of $133.09.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

POSCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.4726 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. POSCO’s payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

