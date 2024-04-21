OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Boosts Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of State Street by 51.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.37. 3,005,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,095. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.47.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

