ONUS Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $45.88 Million (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, ONUS has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One ONUS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000727 BTC on exchanges. ONUS has a total market capitalization of $45.88 million and approximately $45,497.82 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ONUS Profile

ONUS’s genesis date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.47207121 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $50,863.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

