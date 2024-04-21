Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,079,512 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,331 shares during the quarter. Old National Bancorp makes up 0.9% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $35,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,592,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,862,000 after buying an additional 678,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after buying an additional 5,465,409 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,063,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,862,000 after buying an additional 308,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,872,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,679,000 after buying an additional 235,236 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,327,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,391. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $17.64.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $689.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.87 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONB

Old National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.