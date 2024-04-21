OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 626,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 9.6% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $364,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $19.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $726.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,505,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,924. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $369.76 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $690.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $763.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $660.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.