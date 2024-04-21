OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 2,562 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $11,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Global Payments by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,414 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Global Payments by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 44,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $122.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,207. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GPN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Global Payments from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.92.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

