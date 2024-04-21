OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $13,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 613.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $152,177,000 after buying an additional 577,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,494,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,175,000 after buying an additional 89,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,800,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $211.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.93.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $3.08 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,031,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,675 shares of company stock worth $11,311,096 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.95.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

