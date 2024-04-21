OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 4,005 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 0.7% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $26,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.35. The company had a trading volume of 34,334,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,430,011. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.89. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.85.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

