OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 211,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $23,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,364,000 after acquiring an additional 186,705 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 149.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,477,000 after acquiring an additional 133,229 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 899,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 121,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,802,000 after acquiring an additional 114,649 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.63. The stock had a trading volume of 223,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,585. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.29. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $119.69.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

