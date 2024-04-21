OLD National Bancorp IN Has $20.04 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,138 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $20,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1,254.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $916,693,000 after buying an additional 3,226,512 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,215,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 99.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,196,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $675,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,733 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,074 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $2,009,016.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,074,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 628,184 shares of company stock valued at $184,794,698. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.37. 4,913,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,856,009. The firm has a market cap of $262.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.57 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.87.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

