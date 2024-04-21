OLD National Bancorp IN Has $13.46 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,853 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $13,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,876. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day moving average is $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 79.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 163.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DD. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

