OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.07% of Albemarle worth $12,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Albemarle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Albemarle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

ALB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.15. 1,976,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,784. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $106.69 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.05 and a 200 day moving average of $129.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.05.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

