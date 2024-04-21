OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 50,825 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,825 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 2.3% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.96% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $86,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,917,000 after buying an additional 54,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,243,000 after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after acquiring an additional 648,291 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.68. 287,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,155. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.57. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $185.37 and a 12 month high of $248.69.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

