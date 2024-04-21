Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 716.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,683 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.36. 1,622,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.69. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

