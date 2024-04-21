Northwest Capital Management Inc Takes Position in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI)

Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,153,000. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 39.4% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 202,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 57,203 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,234,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 139.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 15,876 shares in the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BKCI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,644. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.13. The company has a market cap of $113.28 million, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.86. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $52.40.

About BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF

The BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (BKCI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund relying heavily on fundamental research to select a narrow basket of stocks, of any market capitalization, from developed markets outside of the US.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.