Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 6,143 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Northwest Capital Management Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,143 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.73. 2,683,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,069. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.14. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

