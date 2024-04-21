Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 2,100 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Unilever by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.31. 4,973,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,584. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average of $48.53.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

