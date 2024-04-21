Northwest Capital Management Inc Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.32. 340,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,120. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.38.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

