Northwest Capital Management Inc Raises Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,517 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 6.2% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $18,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 87,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 353,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares during the period. Standpoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 962,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11,142.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,936,000 after purchasing an additional 526,057 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,114,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,841,000 after buying an additional 214,479 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.70. 2,110,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,740. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $62.24.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

