Northwest Capital Management Inc Purchases Shares of 1,175 iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.61. 954,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average is $40.13.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

