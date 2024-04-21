Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $152,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Northwest Capital Management Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 1,646.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 497,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,554,000 after buying an additional 469,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,697,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 6,741.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 359,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,268,000 after buying an additional 354,476 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $9,861,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after buying an additional 68,850 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXG stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $82.86. 5,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,770. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $66.83 and a 12-month high of $86.83. The company has a market capitalization of $385.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.99.

iShares Global Financials ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

