Northwest Capital Management Inc Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,607,000 after buying an additional 282,186 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 43,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $3.66 on Friday, hitting $124.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,094,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,499. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.39. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $88.64 and a 52-week high of $137.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.22 and a 200-day moving average of $123.12.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

