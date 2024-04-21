Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 3,329 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,867 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,257,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BHP Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,991,000 after acquiring an additional 938,755 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in BHP Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,274,000 after acquiring an additional 924,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BHP Group by 96.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after acquiring an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BHP. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $58.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $69.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.16.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

