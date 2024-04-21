Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 17,658 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,658 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,174,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,706,216. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 915.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 14,414.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AGNC. Jonestrading initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.75 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGNC Investment

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AGNC Investment

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.