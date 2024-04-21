Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,177,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,214,834. The stock has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

