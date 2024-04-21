Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $73.89. 2,341,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Get Our Latest Report on DD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.