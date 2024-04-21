Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Lowers Position in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its position in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the fourth quarter worth $90,553,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,795 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 29.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,900,000 after acquiring an additional 574,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,617,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,271,000 after purchasing an additional 491,887 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 254.1% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 634,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,998,000 after purchasing an additional 455,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.00. 1,066,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,656. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.39. NNN REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.63%.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

