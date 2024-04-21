Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $619,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,837 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Barclays started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,809,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,823,763. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.74.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

