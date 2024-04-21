Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Price Performance

OSK stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.72. 371,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,079. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.58 and its 200 day moving average is $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

