Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Decreases Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 3,638.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 324.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Stock Performance

HMC traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.26. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $36.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.68 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.